Dr. Diane Wenick, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Wenick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
Danbury Medical Group LLC100 Reserve Rd Ste A4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 702-2173
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great caring doctor. Highly intelligent. She gets to the heart of the problem quickly and takes time to explain.
About Dr. Diane Wenick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801853684
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenick.
