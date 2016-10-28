Dr. Diane Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Voss, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Voss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
21st Century Chiropractic PC17331 E US Highway 40 Ste 101, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 272-4877
Kansas City Internal Medicine506 Nw Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 943-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's very caring and intelligent
About Dr. Diane Voss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396749636
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.