Dr. Diane Turvy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Turvy, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
University Dermatology Inc11590 N Meridian St Ste 450, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-7744
Indiana University Health Saxony13100 E 136th St Ste 3600, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 678-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was excellent. She took the time to look at and treat multiple issues for me. She explained every step which made me quite comfortable. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Diane Turvy, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turvy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turvy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turvy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turvy has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turvy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Turvy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turvy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turvy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turvy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.