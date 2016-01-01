Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treadwell-Deering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1093895336
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Treadwell-Deering has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treadwell-Deering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treadwell-Deering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell-Deering. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell-Deering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treadwell-Deering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treadwell-Deering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.