Dr. Diane Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Pfbh Behavioral Health2925 Professional Pl Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 776-6850
Centura Penrose Hospital2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-1825
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164539367
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.