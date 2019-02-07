See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kenmore, NY
Dr. Diane Sutter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Sutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Sutter works at Diane J. Sutter MD, PLLC in Kenmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diane J. Sutter MD, PLLC
    3800 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Kenmore, NY 14217 (716) 650-5548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2019
    My first appointment with Dr Sutter, when I walked in I knew NOTHING, about my own health, when I left I felt educated and empowered. She is truly passionate about her practice and stays informed. No human science is perfect, but because she practices with genuine concern for her patients I am confident that she is giving me the most sound medical advice possible. Regarding staff the are very professional, trained and therefore a good compliment to Dr Sutter
    Buffalo, ny — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Diane Sutter, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447291703
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY @ Buffalo Ob/Gyn
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Sutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutter works at Diane J. Sutter MD, PLLC in Kenmore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sutter’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

