Dr. Diane Subin, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Subin, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital.
Locations
Sandhills Dermatologypa40 Aviemore Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt the best skin doctor in the region!
About Dr. Diane Subin, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- Dermatology
Dr. Subin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subin has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Subin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subin.
