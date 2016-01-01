Dr. Diane Stephens, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Stephens, DMD
Overview
Dr. Diane Stephens, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
TranscenDental Smiles of Georgia5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste 730, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (470) 504-1638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Stephens, DMD
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stephens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens speaks Spanish.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.