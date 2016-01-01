Overview

Dr. Diane Stephens, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Stephens works at TranscenDental Smiles of Georgia in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.