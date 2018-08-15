Overview

Dr. Diane Semer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Semer works at ECU PHYSICIANS in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.