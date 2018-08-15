See All Oncologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Diane Semer, MD

Oncology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diane Semer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.

Dr. Semer works at ECU PHYSICIANS in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Vidant Radiosurgery
    600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-1888
  2. 2
    Physicians East
    1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-6101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 15, 2018
    I cant say enough good things about Dr. Semer! When, my surgeon/oncologist in Chapel Hill gave me no hope, I was told about Dr. Semer, by my daughters professor at ECU nursing school Mrs. Edmonson. She recommend Dr. Semer to my daughter, and from there, here I am post surgery and doing great! I am so thankful to Dr. Semer for fighting for me and doing my surgery. I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, stage 4, Sept.2017 and my first Dr. wouldn't touch me. Dr. Semer, I am forever indebted to you!
    Alesia Barwick in Dudley, NC — Aug 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diane Semer, MD
    About Dr. Diane Semer, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245234004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Semer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Semer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Semer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Semer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

