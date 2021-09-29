Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanfilippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Diane Sanfilippo MD OB-Gyn PC550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A100, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 862-2546
Diane Sanfilippo MD410 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 827-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I trust this doctor with my life. She is the perfect amount of caring and professional. She takes times with her patients and remembers personal information like no other doctor I've met.
About Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104819952
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- SUNY at Buffalo Family Medicine Program
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
