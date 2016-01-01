Dr. Diane Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Saeed, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Saeed works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5135TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Saeed, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417037565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed works at
