Dr. Diane Romaine, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Romaine, DMD
Overview
Dr. Diane Romaine, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Frostburg, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Romaine works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Dental Care of Frostburg151 Bishop Murphy Dr, Frostburg, MD 21532 Directions (301) 786-3626Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Life
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romaine?
Our 5 year old son fell and hurt his two front teeth. We called into the after hours line and had return calls very quickly. Dr. Romaine was the sweetest person and helped talk us through things to check, she even had us text some pictures of the injury for better review. I was very impressed with how genuine their concern for our son was. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Diane Romaine, DMD
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821133703
Education & Certifications
- Academy of General Dentistry (AGD)|International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romaine accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Romaine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Romaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romaine works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Romaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.