Dr. Diane Phillips, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diane Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Phillips works at Park Cities Medical Associates in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Cities Medical Associates
    8201 Preston Rd Ste 560, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 360-0108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 05, 2019
Dr. Phillips is wonderful. She is a good listener and will tell me what I need to do, so very honest in her responses. I'm very glad that I found her!
About Dr. Diane Phillips, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649393463
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phillips works at Park Cities Medical Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

