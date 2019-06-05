Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Park Cities Medical Associates8201 Preston Rd Ste 560, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 360-0108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is wonderful. She is a good listener and will tell me what I need to do, so very honest in her responses. I'm very glad that I found her!
About Dr. Diane Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649393463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Phillips works at
