Overview

Dr. Diane Phalen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Phalen works at Diane M Phalen in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.