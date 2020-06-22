Dr. Diane Ozog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Ozog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Ozog, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Ozog works at
Locations
Dr. Ozog & Associates1331 W 75th St Ste 303, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 652-0606
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozog?
I have been a patient of Dr. Ozog for at least 30 years. I've never found her staff to be rude or unhelpful. She is always thorough with her check up and she takes time to listen to you. Sometimes you have to wait but usually things go really well at my appointments. I can't recommend her enough.
About Dr. Diane Ozog, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Polish and Urdu
- 1972647154
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Med Center Of Chicago
- John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Chicago Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozog has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozog works at
Dr. Ozog has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ozog speaks Hindi, Polish and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozog. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.