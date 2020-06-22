Overview

Dr. Diane Ozog, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ozog works at Dr. Ozog & Associates in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.