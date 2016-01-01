See All Hematologists in Tomball, TX
Hematology
Dr. Diane Nguyen, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Nguyen works at Houston Cancer Treatment & Immunotherapy Center PLLC in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Cancer Treatment & Immunotherapy Center PLLC
    1101 Alma St Ste 106, Tomball, TX 77375
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Hematology
    English
    1023233756
    Saint Louis University Hospital
    Saint Louis University Hospital
