Dr. Alice McCracken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alice McCracken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
All About Women4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-6727
All About Women2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 120, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 224-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. McCracken to be a kind and attentive doctor. Granted, I have only been to her for annual woman well visits, but she takes the time to ask about any concerns and does not rush the visit.
About Dr. Alice McCracken, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831124270
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCracken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCracken has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.