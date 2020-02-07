Dr. Diane Maddela, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Maddela, DO
Overview
Dr. Diane Maddela, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maddela works at
Locations
Riverside Partner's in Women's Health-newport News401 Oyster Point Rd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 249-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She knows correctly her job and she is amazing and so friendly. She assisted my wife from conceiving thru delivering.
About Dr. Diane Maddela, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kettering Medical Center/Grandview Hospital
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Xavier University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.