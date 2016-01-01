Overview

Dr. Diane Lockhart, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Lockhart works at Saint Vincent Cancer And Wellness Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.