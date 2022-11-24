Overview

Dr. Diane Litke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Litke works at Orthopedic Clinic Of Richardson in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.