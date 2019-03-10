Overview

Dr. Diane Linzer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Linzer works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.