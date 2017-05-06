Dr. Diane Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Lester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Lester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Locations
Prime Health Pediatrics9485 Mentor Ave Ste 101, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lester takes her time with my daughter, listens to her concerns and talks directly to her. I highly recommend Dr. Lester to anyone looking for a pediatric doctor
About Dr. Diane Lester, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies & Children
- Medical College of Ohio
