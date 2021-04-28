Dr. Diane Krieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Krieger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Krieger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel
Dr. Krieger works at
Locations
New Perspective Mental Health LLC6141 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krieger is the raw deal. A natural professional with decades of hands-on experience. She will examine the person as a whole and offers a holistic and factual approach. She looks for the root of an issue rather than the quick easy treatments that keep people medicated.
About Dr. Diane Krieger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krieger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krieger has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krieger speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.
