Overview

Dr. Diane Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Klein works at Las Colinas Ophthalmology Association in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.