Dr. Diane Kamen, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Kamen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Kamen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.
