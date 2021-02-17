See All Dermatologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Diane Kallgren, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Kallgren, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Kallgren works at Kallgren Dermatology Clinic in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kallgren Dermatology Clinic PC
    Kallgren Dermatology Clinic PC
3434 47th St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 444-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diane Kallgren, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144214016
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kallgren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallgren works at Kallgren Dermatology Clinic in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kallgren’s profile.

    Dr. Kallgren has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallgren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallgren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

