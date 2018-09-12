Dr. Diane Jackson-Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Jackson-Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diane Jackson-Richards, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Jackson-Richards works at
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-8240
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgable. Gives a very complete exam with a full explanation. Does not rush through exam or any Q & A. Very pleasant to work with.
- Dermatology
- English
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Dermatology
Dr. Jackson-Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson-Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson-Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson-Richards works at
Dr. Jackson-Richards has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson-Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.