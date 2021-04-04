Dr. Diane Inserra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inserra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Inserra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Inserra, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Inserra works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Community Dermatology1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1500, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 572-8890
-
2
South Hills100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inserra?
Best doctor ever. Patient and caring. Put me at ease immediately. Very proactive. Saved my life.
About Dr. Diane Inserra, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1699776633
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ny Hosp/Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inserra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inserra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inserra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inserra works at
Dr. Inserra has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inserra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Inserra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inserra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inserra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inserra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.