Overview

Dr. Diane Hunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.



Dr. Hunt works at Kansas Surgical Consultants - Murdock in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.