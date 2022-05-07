Overview

Dr. Diane Horowitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Horowitz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.