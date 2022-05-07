Dr. Diane Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Horowitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
I came down with a bad autoimmune disease and never could have gotten thru it without dr horowitz. best dr i ever had!!!
About Dr. Diane Horowitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275774101
Education & Certifications
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.