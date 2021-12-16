See All Radiation Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Diane Heaton, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Heaton, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Northeastern Health System and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Heaton works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Medical Center
    1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 100G, Tulsa, OK 74132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 949-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Northeastern Health System
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2021
    She explained everything so you could understand. I traveled 3 hours for first visit and she made so that the amount trips would be as few as possible. After 2 more trips she preformed her Cyber Knife and I'm 100% better. I would recommend Dr. Heaton to ALL far and wide. Thank you Dr. Heaton
    Mark Hardison, Mulvane Ks. — Dec 16, 2021
    Dr. Diane Heaton, MD
    About Dr. Diane Heaton, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629067962
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Internship
    • Rush University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Heaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heaton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

