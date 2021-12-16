Dr. Diane Heaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Heaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Heaton, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Northeastern Health System and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Heaton works at
Locations
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 100G, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 949-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Northeastern Health System
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She explained everything so you could understand. I traveled 3 hours for first visit and she made so that the amount trips would be as few as possible. After 2 more trips she preformed her Cyber Knife and I'm 100% better. I would recommend Dr. Heaton to ALL far and wide. Thank you Dr. Heaton
About Dr. Diane Heaton, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629067962
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Southern Illinois University
- Radiation Oncology
