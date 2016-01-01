Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Harris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11770 Warner Ave Ste 127, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 967-0660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
About Dr. Diane Harris, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225041023
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Affil Hosps
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.