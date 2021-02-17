See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Diane Gronski, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diane Gronski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Gronski works at Sonoran Medical Centers in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sonoran Medical Centers
    19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 581-8998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 17, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Gronski for 17 years and have always received excellent care. I am a nurse and have referred many family and friends to her. Yes, it can take awhile to get in as a new patient but doesn't that tell you something? She has a lot of patients since she has been practicing for over 20 years! I know as an established patient if I don't make an appt right away it will be a wait. It is understandable that we as a society want everything right now and maybe you need to see a doctor right away and that is different but to put 1 star because you can't get an appt when YOU want is ridiculous. Dr. Gronski is nothing but professional and kind to all of her patients. Highly recommend!
    Mendi — Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diane Gronski, MD
    About Dr. Diane Gronski, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689624629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ariz Coll
    Internship
    • Med Coll Wisc-Affl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Gronski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gronski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gronski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gronski works at Sonoran Medical Centers in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gronski’s profile.

    Dr. Gronski has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gronski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gronski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gronski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gronski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gronski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

