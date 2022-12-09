Overview

Dr. Diane Lin Goh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Lin Goh works at Unified Premier Womens Care LLC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.