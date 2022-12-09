Dr. Diane Lin Goh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin Goh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Lin Goh, MD
Dr. Diane Lin Goh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Unified Premier Womens Care LLC,574 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0285Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr Goh for over three years and she is always thoughtful and compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1083034045
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lin Goh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin Goh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin Goh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin Goh has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin Goh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin Goh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin Goh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin Goh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin Goh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.