Dr. Diane Gerlach, DO
Dr. Diane Gerlach, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Aurora Medical Center10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She has been the pediatrician for all three of my grandchildren. She takes care of everything we ask of her. She’s very kind and warm.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gerlach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerlach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerlach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
