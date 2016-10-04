Overview

Dr. Diane George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Keesler Air Force Base



Dr. George works at Women's Medical Associates of Nashville PC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.