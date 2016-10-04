Dr. Diane George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane George, MD
Dr. Diane George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Keesler Air Force Base
Women's Medical Associates of Nashville, P.C.2201 Murphy Ave Ste 110, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-6745
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. George is very kind and funny, and didn't hesitate to investigate further for something others would have just passed off, she discovered a mass and got me in quickly with a surgeon so that I didn't have to worry over the holidays this past year. She and her staff are wonderful.
- Keesler Air Force Base
- Keesler
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
