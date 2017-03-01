Overview

Dr. Diane Fresca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Fresca works at Advocare Princeton Endocrinology in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.