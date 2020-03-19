Overview

Dr. Diane Fortman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.



They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.