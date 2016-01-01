See All Dermatologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Diane Ford, MD

Dermatology
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Diane Ford, MD is a dermatologist in Frederick, MD. Dr. Ford completed a residency at howard university hospital. She currently practices at Jen John Inc and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ford is board certified in Dermatology.

    Jen John Inc
    68 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 (301) 694-5292

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Thrivent Financial

  • Dermatology
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1659553766
  • howard university hospital
  • Letterman Army MC
  • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
  • Dermatology
  • Frederick Health Hospital

Dr. Diane Ford, MD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Ford has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ford can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.