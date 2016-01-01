Dr. Diane Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Ford, MD is a dermatologist in Frederick, MD. Dr. Ford completed a residency at howard university hospital. She currently practices at Jen John Inc and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ford is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Jen John Inc68 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-5292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Thrivent Financial
About Dr. Diane Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1659553766
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Letterman Army MC
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Frederick Health Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.