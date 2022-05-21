Dr. Diane Flanigen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanigen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Flanigen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Flanigen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Flanigen works at
Locations
Ophthalmology Associates6333 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-3545
Flanigen Eye Care1835 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. I am a current patient. She give good advice, goes over all of your questions and concerns.
About Dr. Diane Flanigen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912985904
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident, Henry Ford Hospital
- Erie County Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- St. John Fisher College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanigen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanigen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanigen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanigen has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flanigen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanigen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanigen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanigen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanigen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.