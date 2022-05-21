Overview

Dr. Diane Flanigen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Flanigen works at Ophthalmology Associates in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.