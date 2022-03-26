Dr. Diane Fiander is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Fiander
Overview
Dr. Diane Fiander is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI.
Dr. Fiander works at
Locations
Associated Retinal Consultants PC39650 Orchard Hill Pl Ste 200, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (231) 938-0710
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 209, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 424-0931Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.860 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 938-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A fun professional office Dr Fiander is knowledgeable and makes me feel she cares
About Dr. Diane Fiander
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiander has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.