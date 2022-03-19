Dr. Diane M English, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane M English, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane M English, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 272-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated Dr. English, u can tell shes a busy dr; yet u didnt feel u were treated like a number. Shes open minded and up for any questions. Top Notch in her field.
About Dr. Diane M English, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1033287859
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center|U Colo Med Ctr
- St Elizaeths Hosp
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.