Overview

Dr. Diane M English, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. English works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.