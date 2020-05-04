Dr. Diane Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Duncan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Locations
Plastic Surgical Associates of Fort Collins1701 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-7445Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had several procedures performed by Dr. Duncan in 2020. She was a delight to work with. She explained things in great detail. But in a way I completely understood. She listened to exactly what I wanted done. I never felt rushed. I am currently 4 months post op and couldn't be happier. The results were just what I wanted. Her staff was pleasant and professional. I have had cosmetic procedures completed in the past but Dr. Duncan's skill set is excellent and stand above other cosmetic surgeons. I wish she could have performed thosee procedures also. Thank you Dr. Duncan. I highly recommend you!!
About Dr. Diane Duncan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003822065
Education & Certifications
- University UT
- TX Tech University
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
