Dr. Diane Drugas, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Diane Drugas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Drugas works at Diane M. Drugas MD UIHealth in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diane M. Drugas MD UIHealth
    668 Cedar Crossings Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr Drugas is one of the best surgeons who have attended me during my breast cancer process, she is a very good surgeon, she always gave me suggestions that it was the best for me, and I think I made a good decision, she saved me life, thank you doctor Drugas for everything you did for me, I am very grateful
    Ana Ayala — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Diane Drugas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1457436776
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Cook County Hospital
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • The University Of Wisconsin-Lacrosse
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Drugas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drugas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drugas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drugas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drugas works at Diane M. Drugas MD UIHealth in New Lenox, IL. View the full address on Dr. Drugas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drugas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drugas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drugas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drugas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

