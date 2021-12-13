Overview

Dr. Diane Drugas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Drugas works at Diane M. Drugas MD UIHealth in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.