Dr. Diane Drugas, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Drugas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Diane M. Drugas MD UIHealth668 Cedar Crossings Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8276
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drugas is one of the best surgeons who have attended me during my breast cancer process, she is a very good surgeon, she always gave me suggestions that it was the best for me, and I think I made a good decision, she saved me life, thank you doctor Drugas for everything you did for me, I am very grateful
About Dr. Diane Drugas, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457436776
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Illinois Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- The University Of Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drugas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drugas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drugas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drugas speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drugas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drugas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drugas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drugas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.