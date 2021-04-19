Dr. Diane Defrance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defrance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Defrance, MD
Dr. Diane Defrance, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Sunrise Pediatrics3116 6th St Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 837-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Defrance does a great job engaging you as the parent in a collaborative relationship. There is so much to cover in well-visits and she really makes sure that if there are areas she is concerned about she will talk to you more in depth. She explains her concerns and child development. She really wants to know what you as the parent think about issues. There were many decisions where she would talk me through the different paths forward, the different possibilities, the risks and benefits, and ask what my parent experience and knowledge thought was best. She's a great pediatrician partner!
About Dr. Diane Defrance, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891745634
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defrance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defrance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defrance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.