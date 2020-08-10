Overview

Dr. Diane Czuk-Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Czuk-Smith works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.