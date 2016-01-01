Dr. Custer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Custer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
AMH Geropsychiatric Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Dr. Custer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Custer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Custer.
