Dr. Diane Counce, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Diane Counce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Counce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Counce works at
Locations
Neurology and Neurodiagnostics AL1000 Southlake Park Ste 200, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 536-8736
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bed-side manner, caring, compassionate, very good at listening to my concerns and answering all my questions. Very detail-oriented during entire visit, great physical examination. She took her time to go over everything (symptoms, concerns, medical history, medication, etc) I wish more doctors were this way. She’s definitely a keeper! I totally recommend her and her practice to anyone! Excellent office staff, very polite, beautiful clean medical office.
About Dr. Diane Counce, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417989740
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University AL
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Counce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Counce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Counce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Counce works at
Dr. Counce has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Counce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Counce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Counce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Counce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Counce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.