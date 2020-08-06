See All Neurologists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Diane Counce, MD

Neurology
3.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Counce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Counce works at Neurology and Neurodiagnostics AL in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology and Neurodiagnostics AL
    1000 Southlake Park Ste 200, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 536-8736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Great bed-side manner, caring, compassionate, very good at listening to my concerns and answering all my questions. Very detail-oriented during entire visit, great physical examination. She took her time to go over everything (symptoms, concerns, medical history, medication, etc) I wish more doctors were this way. She’s definitely a keeper! I totally recommend her and her practice to anyone! Excellent office staff, very polite, beautiful clean medical office.
    Mbham — Aug 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diane Counce, MD

    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417989740
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama Hospital
    • University AL
    • University of Mississippi
