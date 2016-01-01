Dr. Diane Clausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Clausen, MD
Dr. Diane Clausen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 751-3000
Digestive Disease Care PC235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 474-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
About Dr. Diane Clausen, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447256995
- University Hospital SUNY Stony Brook Health Scis Center School Med
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr Sch Med
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Clausen has seen patients for Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clausen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clausen.
