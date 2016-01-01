Dr. Diane Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Clarke, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Clarke, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Corpus Christi Gerimed Solutions Corp801 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 83, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 721-6431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Clarke, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760407076
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
